Region opting for ‘virtual’ cleanups

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Like everything else, the novel coronavirus epidemic has resulted in the cancellation of multiple cleanups in the New River Valley this spring in order to meet requirements for social distancing.

But that doesn’t mean the region has to become an unsightly collection of improperly disposed of trash until fall cleanups roll around.

New River Valley Regional Commission is urging valley residents to grab a trash bag when taking walks during the next month or two and clean up the community in what is being dubbed a “virtual” cleanup.

Participants are asked to take a photo of the “messy, litter-ridden landscape” before starting the cleanup and then take a selfie with the filled trash bags you collected after the cleanup is completed. Post the photos at #trashtagnrv.

To ensure safety, participants are urged to wear personal protective gear such as gloves, close-toed shoes and sunscreen. The bags of trash should be disposed of in an appropriate trash collection bin upon completion.

Written by: Editor on April 15, 2020.

