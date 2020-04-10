Rebecca Mae King

Rebecca “Becky” was born on February 23, 1964. She was adopted by Ted and Lucille King from Wytheville, VA. Becky was raised to be a wonderful, non-judging woman that would do anything she could for anyone. She was a strong woman that never gave up on anyone or anything in her life.

On April 6, 2020, the Lord decided it was time for her to grow her wings. She fought hard with her ongoing illness, but the Lord told her, ‘no more.’

She is survived by her husband, David R. Fagg; son, Zachary T. Stone (Marina); daughter, Jessica S. Merchant; and a bundle of 12 grandchildren.

She will be truly missed.

