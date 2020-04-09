Ratcliff named to All-State team

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School senior Maddie Ratcliff has received another postseason honor as she has been named to the Virginia High School League Class 4A All-State Girls Basketball team.

Ratcliff is listed as a member of the second team. She is joined by freshman Olivia McGhee of Louisa, senior Lena Lee of Monacan, junior Jordan Campbell of Loudoun Valley, senior Mya Hamlett of EC Glass, senior Isabellah Middleton of Tuscarora, and sophomore Avery O’Roke and senior Alison Hauck of Millbrook.

The first team is led by the Class 4A Player of the Year, junior Jordan Hodges of Monacan. She is joined by junior Danielle McTeer and sophomore Jayla Hearp of Hampton, juniors JaNaiya Quinerly and Ashanti Barnes of Lake Taylor, senior Megan Stevenson of Loudoun Valley, and senior Makayla Firebaugh of James Wood.

The Class 4A Coach of the Year is Shanda Bailey of Hampton High School.

Ratcliff, who played for the varsity team for four seasons, finished the 2019-20 season with 325 points, an average of 11.6 points per game. She also shot an average of 45.5% from the field. She broke the 1,000-point mark during the Lady Cougar River Ridge District playoff game against Blacksburg and was named the Co-River Ridge District Player of the Year. She was also selected as a first-team member of the All-Region 4D team. The Lady Cougars finished the season as the River Ridge District regular-season champions and the Region 4D champions.

The Concord University-bound senior didn’t just score points for the Lady Cougars, however, as she contributed in every aspect of the game. She earned 125 rebounds this season, an average of 4.2 per game. She had 115 assists for an average of 4.1 per game. She stole the ball 85 times, an average of three per game. Ratcliff hit 71 of 100 free-throw attempts during the season for a 71% in that category.

Her highest scoring game of the year came, unfortunately, in the Lady Cougars 58-65 season ending loss to Millbrook in the Class 4A state semifinals at Christiansburg High School. Ratcliff ended that game with 21 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

“Maddie has a great motor and is one of the big reasons for our success the past two seasons,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “She a great young lady and has been a tremendous player for us. We couldn’t be more proud of her and expect great things for her at Concord.”

Ratcliff will continue her education and basketball career at Concord University under Head Coach Kenny Osborne as a Mountain Lion.

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2020.

Comments

comments