Randolph Park to offer limited use

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation and County Parks Update: Randolph Park to Reopen on May 1, 2020 with Limited Access Due to Public Safety

In an effort to help the citizens of Pulaski County better cope with the restrictions associated with COVID-19, County Administration will be reopening Randolph Park for daily limited access beginning Friday, May 1, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m.

The following amenities that will reopen are as follows: walking/hiking trails, asphalt walking track, disc golf course, tennis courts and restroom facilities. The areas that will remain closed and off-limits for public activities are the Baseball/Softball Fields, Basketball and Volleyball Courts, Playground and Picnic Shelters. These limited activities will be allowed during the normal park hours of 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven (7) days per week. (Park gates will be closed at 8 p.m. daily) The pool facility is currently under a delayed opening of July 1, 2020, but the pool season still depends on future guidelines for allowable summer-type congregate activities. Pulaski County remains mindful of the precautionary measures that are in place in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Social distancing measures are required when utilizing any area of the park. We trust citizens will remain adherent to the restrictions set in place for the Commonwealth, prohibiting groups of ten or more people. We strongly encourage park patrons to appropriately wear masks or face coverings when utilizing these spaces within Randolph Park for the benefit of others. The smaller community parks located throughout the county remain open for walking/running and other social distanced type activities. Activities that attract larger groups in a small setting such as gatherings, basketball/baseball/softball games, and usage of playground equipment remain prohibited within all county parks until further advised.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2020.

Comments

comments