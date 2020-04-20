Radford PD now conducting death investigation

By DAVID GRAVELY

An investigation which began Friday after a response by Radford City Police Department to an Emergency Medical Services call has now changed to a death investigation.

At approximately 2:12 a.m. Friday, April 17, Radford PD responded to a report of an unresponsive individual at the 100 Block of Ninth Street. The individual was transported by Radford Fire and Emergency Medical Services to the New River Valley Medical Center.

Radford Police Department conducted an investigation which provided that there was a domestic incident using a weapon. Warrents were obtains and the Radford City Emergency Response Team arrested Andrew Byrd, age 33 of Radford, at 8:25 a.m. without incident.

Byrd was charged with Abduction, Strangulation and Assault and Battery of a Household Member. He was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

Sunday, Radford Police Department changed the nature of their investigation after the victim died.

“The Radford City Police Department is now conducting a death investigation relating to the unresponsive individual in this case. The victim is a juvenile. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” a release from the department stated.

