Pulaski Yankees, Salem Red Sox join forces for MiLB CommUNITY First campaign

MiLB teams unite to raise funds for Feeding America, honor local heroes in response to global pandemic

The Pulaski Yankees and Salem Red Sox Tuesday announced the two Minor League Baseball teams are joining forces for a national community initiative in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with Feeding America®, Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) is launching the MiLB CommUNITY First campaign to raise funds for local food banks while also honoring local heroes who are risking their lives on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We are excited to put the Red Sox/ Yankees rivalry aside and partner with our friends in Pulaski on this great initiative,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence. “Our food banks need our assistance now more than ever so we need to come together as one, as we are all in this together.”

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

Contributions from Red Sox and Yankees fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Additionally, one ticket for a future MiLB game will be donated to a local first responder, health care worker, or grocery store worker per $10 donation.

To make a donation, fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and will have the option to select either the Pulaski Yankees or the Salem Red Sox as their favorite team, with the funds and tickets routed back to each community. The campaign will conclude May 31, 2020.

“We are excited to work with our friends in Salem on this initiative and look forward to seeing Yankees fans and Red Sox fans come together to support our communities during this time,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “Our local heroes are working so hard to keep us all safe and healthy during this pandemic, and this is a great way for us all to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts.”

More than 100 Minor League Baseball teams are participating in the MiLB CommUNITY First initiative across the United States, and the MiLB national office has committed a $5,000 donation from MiLB Charities, equaling 50,000 meals provided through Feeding America. To join the national campaign by donating or for more information, visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2020.

