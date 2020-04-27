Pulaski teen held on robbery charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 19-year-old Pulaski man is being held without bond after allegedly robbing and assaulting another man earlier this month.

According to Pulaski Police Department Capt. Andy Anderson, Devyn Zane Brumagin is alleged to have assaulted a male subject and stolen $100 from the man April 3. He says the man who was assaulted only received minor injuries.

Authorities tried to find Brumagin at the time of the report, but he had fled the scene and could not be located. However, warrants were obtained.

New River Valley Regional Jail records indicate Brumagin was arrested Sunday. He is charged with assault and street robbery.

An Aug. 3 preliminary hearing is scheduled in Pulaski County General District Court.

