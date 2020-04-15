Pulaski deals with major flooding

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Nearly two inches of rain fell in the span of about five hours early Monday morning. The heavy rains resulted in water flowing out from the banks of Peak Creek and into the streets of Pulaski. East Main Street between Newbern Road and Washington Avenue was closed for several hours Monday morning because much of the town’s main drag was underwater.

Notably, there had been no injuries or fatalities reported due to the flooding.

Pulaski Town Council member Joseph Goodman was seen observing the situation from the Downtown Exxon, where floodwaters partially covered the parking lot.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s what happens when you have a creek running through downtown,” said Goodman. “I haven’t seen this since about 2012. That’s when Comcast was in the building that Mr. Hagan owns now. Back then, water actually went up into that building, so it was much deeper.”

“We actually evacuated our firehouse because the parking lot was flooding this morning,” said Pulaski Fire Chief Robby Kiser. “There were times when it was rising like a foot an hour. I had crews going everywhere. It started at about 6:30 when we rescued a family whose house was getting surrounded by water. Then we went to Crescent Street and did an extrication there. They were trapped in their house by the water and we used the military high-rise water truck and our UTV to access them. They had been displaced, so we took them to some of their family in town.”

“We’re working with the Army Corps of Engineers to see if we can get the water to flow better down here as it goes into the lake,” said Goodman. “This isn’t the worst of it. You have areas down in Kersey Bottom that are flooded. That’s what happens with this amount of rain in a short period of time. It’s got to go somewhere.”

That’s cold comfort for Jody Pyles, owner of Pyles’ Combat Fighting System on heavily hit Bell Avenue across from Downtown Exxon. By early Monday morning, the interior of his business was under nearly two feet of water.

“I’m gonna ask the city, what does it take for this to not happen again,” said Pyles. “And what could have been done to prevent it from getting to this point because if this is something that’s happened before, then obviously they realize it’s an issue.”

What about insurance?

“You can’t get flood insurance down here,” said Pyles. “So insurance ain’t gonna do anything.”

Goodman was asked if the town might be of assistance to those whose property was damaged from the flood.

“We’re just going to have to see what’s available to us from the state and from the Feds,” said Goodman. “Certainly, FEMA might be of assistance. The question is, do they declare an emergency and step in? Certainly, we want to do as much as we can but there’s only so much that we can legally do.”

As the water slowly came down from its early morning peak, Jody and his wife Ashley Pyles were left to contemplate their future plans.

“This is possibly a shut down for me,” said Pyles. “I started with absolutely zero dollars and in six years, I’ve never taken a paycheck from this business. I’ve just put money back in. I don’t have six more years to do that. There’s several thousand dollars’ worth of damage in there. All the carpets … all the mats. Like I said, I don’t have that to just fork out. Luckily, I grabbed my grandfather’s World War II stuff and put it up high, but a number of things can’t be replaced.”

Husband and wife, Pat Patterson and Becky Gordon own several of the buildings on Bell Avenue, including the buildings that house Pyles’ Combat System and Becky’s Glass. The North Carolina natives were also on hand to witness the Monday morning’s flood, but withheld comment until they could check the damage for themselves. They bought the buildings three years ago and were unaware of any potential for flooding for this section of town.

Several areas along Dora Highway were flooded, including Cool Springs Park. Pulaski resident George Lawson brought his son Ashton to check it out. As Ashton is big into baseball, later they were planning to head to the Pulaski Cougar Middle School Baseball Association Hitting Center to see if they could help in the cleanup, as it also had been flooded.

“When I opened the front door it was like a waterfall,” said Randall Morris, founder of the Hitting Center. “We had a foot and a half of water inside and it ruined all the turf, balls, helmets, padding, pitching machines … we probably had $10 to $15,000 worth of damage. We use the building for the community kids and the middle school program. It’s not designed to make money. We fund everything as best we can through fundraisers. Aust Enterprises let us have the building at no cost. We just do the maintenance on it. Where we’re at, you couldn’t get flood insurance. Maybe you could through FEMA, but you couldn’t afford it. It’s too expensive.”

Morris expressed his gratitude that James Hardy and Kenny Gregory of Gregory Seeding let him use their water pumps. Morris was helped in his efforts to clean the building by Jeff Linkous, PCHS Softball Head Coach, Brian Belcher, and his own son, Brayden Morris, who also happens to be the Middle School baseball coach.

George Lawson and his son Ashton also managed to make it over after their trip to Cool Springs Park.

“George is a good guy,” said Morris. “He brought his trailer and we loaded some stuff up on it.”

The next few days will be busy for Randall Morris.

“We’ve got to go back and clean the mud out,” said Morris. “Then we start the disinfecting process. We have fans and everything running now to dry everything out. Hopefully, everything around the world eases up and we’ll get the building fixed and we can get back to some kind of normality.”

Undisturbed by the recent rain event, volunteers for the City of Refuge were handing out food from their building along Dora Highway.

“We gave out more the other day, but today we gave out about 20 bags so far,” said Kelly Blankenship of the City of Refuge. “We’ve had about 20 cars come through, but most people aren’t coming through because they think we’re closed due to the flooding.”

The nonprofit City of Refuge plans to stay open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They are open Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 Fridays.

So far, there are plenty of volunteers, but obtaining food is becoming more difficult.

“Food is an issue right now,” said Blankenship. “Food City has been really great. Food Lion, they’ve all tried to help but you know right now, there’s just not a whole lot of food. We’ve had so many donations, monetary donations, churches … The Church of God has supported us. Individuals have supported us. It’s been a great as far as monetary … it’s just we need to find food.”

What with pandemics, high winds and flooding, April has been a remarkable month, but there is still much work to do.

“Now that the rescue part is over with and the water has receded, we’re doing cleanup,” said Chief Kiser. “Peoples basements have been flooded into their electrical systems. We’re also looking at gas tanks that are leaking. The Haz-Mat team will come in tomorrow, but it’s a bunch of cleanup right now. There were a couple of pets that got lost in the flooding. Of course, a lot of property was damaged and a lot of homes had water in them this morning, but luckily nobody was hurt. It could have been a lot worse.”

Written by: Editor on April 15, 2020.

Comments

comments