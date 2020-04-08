Pulaski County Parks & Recreation operating dates and cancellations

Pulaski County Youth Spring Sports has released the following statement:

Rec League Spring Sports

In response to Virginia’s stay at home order (due to COVID-19) in effect until June 10, 2020, Pulaski County Parks & Recreation has canceled all 2020 spring sports programs. Previously paid program fees for participants will be credited to their child’s next sporting activity.

Randolph Park and Pool Operation

Our first and main priority is ensuring all of our Pulaski County citizens remain safe and healthy. Unfortunately, Randolph Park will remain closed until at least June 10 due to the large gathering areas and activities inside the park. The earliest date that the Randolph Park Pool facility is scheduled to open as of now is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. We will abide by any further instructions in extended delay or closure of the park and pool facility as determined by governmental orders.

Randolph Park Summer Camp

As of now, Randolph Park Summer Camp is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 6, 2020. Registrations are currently being received online and via mail with no down payment required due to the fact that camp may not take place this summer pending further governmental orders.

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

-Washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

-Keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones)

-Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your interior elbow

-Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, eyes or face

-Practicing ‘social distancing’ and avoid shaking hands

-Remaining at home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick

-Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances

