Pulaski County encouraging citizens to follow CDC’s safety recommendations

Pulaski County is encouraging all of its citizens to heed the recommendations of the CDC and take extra measures of precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Everyone in Pulaski County should seriously consider wearing cloth face coverings when out in public when conditions exist that make social distancing difficult.

Although Pulaski County has had a relatively small amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, the New River Valley may be reaching a point of critical mass that COVID-19 could be at a level of community spread. This means you can possibly get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community and you do not technically have to travel or know a person who is ill in order to get it.

“We understand there is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop symptoms or before their symptoms begin. So, we are encouraging our folks to simply take extra precautions with their health and the health of others by wearing face coverings when in close contact with others,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “We also want to encourage our citizens not to take any unnecessary risks and to use the recommend safety practices the CDC and Virginia Department of Health have denoted during this sensitive time.”

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

▪ Wearing an appropriate face covering or mask when in public spaces

▪ Washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

▪ Keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones)

▪ Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your interior elbow

▪ Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, eyes or face

▪ Practicing ‘social distancing’ and avoid shaking hands

▪ Remaining at home if you are sick and avoiding others who are sick

▪ Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at: (540) 267-8240

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at: 877-ASK-VDH3

For updates on the coronavirus visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ or www.pulaskicounty.org/

Written by: Editor on April 8, 2020.

