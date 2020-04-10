Pocket park gets electric

By WILLIAM PAINE

Though West Main Street in Pulaski has been pretty quiet ever since the governor issued a stay at home order for all non-essential workers, work on the “pocket park” continues.

Monday, workers were seen digging a trench along one side of the town’s newest soon-to-be green space for the purpose of placing an electrical conduit underground. Workers at the site explained that the electric line would power lights, which will be strung over head to provide illumination for future pocket park patrons.

They also have plans to install pavers in the center of this space between two buildings, while each side of the park will be landscaped.

The original plan was to have an opening ceremony for the new park sometime in May, but no date has yet been set for the new micro park’s opening. At press time, this urban green space has yet to be officially named.

The two electrical contractors working on the pocket park are from J.P. Enterprises, while the general contractor is from a company called Simcon. Both of these firms are based in Mt. Airy, North Carolina.

