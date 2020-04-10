Pandemic highlights importance of census

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

While the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted most public business, including the collection of 2020 census data, it also serves to highlight the importance of the census to communities, a Pulaski County official says.

“While we are going through these difficult times, we can really remind citizens of the importance of filling out their U.S. Census response forms. In times like these, when we are eligible for federal funding for numerous types of financial assistance, an accurate census count is imperative,” Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers told members of Pulaski County’s Complete County Committee (CCC) Monday.

Like most other organizations, CCC had to cancel its Tuesday meeting due to social distancing standards and limitations placed on the size of gatherings. Akers, a CCC member, said the fact the pandemic and census count are occurring simultaneously provides a working situation the committee can use to explain how census figures impact communities.

During pandemics or natural disasters, it’s each community’s census count, updated every 10 years, that determines the amount of funding they are eligible to receive to address financial or material losses. Census data also determines the amount of funding an area receives for Head Start, special education, school lunches, child abuse prevention, highway construction, wildlife restoration, wildfire mitigation, housing assistance for the elderly and many more programs.

Akers said it is important for CCC members to use email, social media, newspapers, etc. to encourage county citizens to take a few minutes to be counted during this time of social distancing and being at home.

The census can be completed online at 2020census.gov or my2020census.gov, or via telephone at 844-330-2020.

James Savesky, Philadelphia Region partnership specialist with the census bureau, said those who do not have access to a telephone or internet will have to wait until a paper census questionnaire is mailed to them to complete the census.

“All a person needs to complete their census online is their home address,” Savesky said. Select “respond” and then enter the address.

Once the pandemic is over and life returns to normal, he said, mobile centers will be set up in several locations so those who haven’t responded can be counted. The last resort is to wait for a census taker to visit the home.

As of this week, Pulaski County is just short of meeting the national response rate of 45.1% for citizens having completed the census, according to data provided by Savesky. Pulaski County has had 43.3% of its citizens complete the census, while the town of Pulaski has surpassed the national rate with 45.3% responding. In Dublin the response rate is 36.8% and in Virginia 51% have responded.

Other local response rates include: Bland County, 38.5%; Carroll County, 40.2%; Hillsville, 38.1%; Galax, 43.6%; Giles County, 40.7%; Narrows, 46%; Pearisburg, 48.4%; Grayson County, 44%; Fries, 25.9%; Independence, 41.7%; Wythe County, 45.1%; Rural Retreat, 45.6%, and Wytheville, 50.3%.

Census data will be collected through Aug. 14, but that date is subject to change dependent upon the pandemic. CCCs can receive up to $2,500 in reimbursement for projects to increase public awareness of the need to be counted.

