PACC Rescue is giving away pet food to those in need

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Animal Care and Control will be distributing free dog and cat food to those in need.

“We got word that a lot of people are going without animal food,” said Missy Viars of PACC. “One was because they didn’t have money and now people are panic buying all the animal food up. So, for those who need it, we have cat and dog food that we can give out.”

Viars had been notified that one local person had been unable to feed her animals for the past five days, while she knew of others who were running very low on pet food.

“We’re giving it away to those who need it,” said Viars. “We partnered with someone who got a large donation and couldn’t use it all. So, they sent it up to us to help out with our county and the way we’re doing it is by appointment only, so that we can maintain the amount of people here.”

Viars says they have a wide variety of wet and dry pet food and that it will mostly be left on the porch of their facility at 3433 Lee Highway on the south side of Draper Mountain. For certain special cases, they will deliver the food.

“Everybody has to make an appointment,” Viars explained. “We had a big issue with everybody getting bored and they wanted to come here and I had no problems with them coming and walking the dogs and stuff, as long as they stayed outside and kept their distance. Well, that went by the wayside really quick. So now I can only allow people on the property by appointment only.”

Currently, the PACC shelter has a pit named Max, as well as a full blooded Beagle and her five puppies. There are more dogs in what Viars calls “foster care,” where volunteers agree to temporarily house the animals until they are adopted. This also keeps the number of visitors down at the PACC shelter.

“I’ve got a senior Beagle, a senior pit and another dog that looks like a Cocker Spaniel Lab Mix.” said Viars. “Oh, my God, he’s really pretty.”

Photographs of these animals are posted on the PACC Rescue Facebook page. Those who are interested can come see the dogs at the shelter or speak to the animal’s foster parents to learn about the dog or cat.

Because of the current circumstances, the pet food is free of charge but adopting a dog or cat costs $220.

“That covers a year’s worth of vetting, which includes spaying or neutering, micro chipping, deworming and all the required vaccinations,” said Viars.

To either make an appointment for pet food or to check out one of the animals up for adoption call PACC Rescue at (540) 616-8500 and ask for Missy or Brandi.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2020.

Comments

comments