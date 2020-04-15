Over $500K available for humanities

Virginia museums, libraries, historic sites and other nonprofit educational and cultural institutions soon will be able to apply for grants to help them meet financial obligations during the pandemic.

Virginia Humanities has received more than $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds to assist nonprofit humanities experiencing financial difficulties as the result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. CARES Act is the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March.

Nonprofit humanities organizations needing assistance can apply for funding April 20-30. The grants, which do not require matching funds, can be used for general operating costs such as salaries, rent and utilities, and to cover costs associated with providing online public programming while facilities are closed to the public.

Virginia Humanities will announce award recipients in May.

