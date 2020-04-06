Our Neighbor Brody Havens and what it’s like living and working at CLSP

By WILLIAM PAINE

There are some jobs out in the big wide world that seem idyllic, especially when you’re a kid.

Lots of kids will tell you they want to grow up to be a fireman or an astronaut but upon visiting a state park, the idea of becoming a park ranger seems like a pretty good choice, too. What’s better than being paid to live and work in a park?

Broderick (Brody) Havens knows all about it. He’s spent the nearly 20 years working in a park and has steadily risen through the ranks to become Assistant Park Manager of Claytor Lake State Park.

Having spent so much of his working life working in the state park system, one would imagine that Brody (rhymes with body) Havens was one of those kids who always wanted to be a park ranger.

“Not really,” said Havens. “In high school, my aspiration was to become a large animal vet.”

While attending high school, the Pulaski County native worked on several farms and became familiar with the habits and health issues of various animals.

“I always admired a large animal vet that came around,” said Havens. “He was a really good guy. So, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Havens took agriculture classes and was active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) for all four years of high school. A Forestry and Environment class led to frequent trips to Claytor Lake State Park.

“So, it became to feel more like a second home and one of my friends, who also worked for state parks at that time, kept on me for the last two years of high school saying, ‘Hey come here and come to work. Hey come here and come to work.’ So finally I did and I fell in love. I enjoyed what I was doing then and still enjoy it today.”

Havens started working at Claytor Lake State Park (CLSP) July 6, 2001, right after graduating from PCHS. As is the norm for rookies, Havens spent a lot of that first summer working a weed eater but as time passed he became familiar all aspects of working in the park.

“In the fall, we rolled into more of a carpentry type aspect,” said Havens. “So we built the bridges where the walkways are now, renovated the beach bathhouse, renovated portions of the cabins, put new countertops new cabinets and things like that in the wintertime.”

Havens started his career as a seasonal worker but when a Park Ranger whom he greatly admired died, Havens was offered the position.

“I’ve always kept that in my mind to carry on the traditions that I learned from working with him for a couple of years there before he did pass,” said Havens. “So, I’ve always carried that with me along the way.”

His varied park experiences served him well, Havens eventually worked his way up to become Claytor Lake State Park’s Chief Ranger of Maintenance.

In 2008, Havens career took a different turn as he enrolled in the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem so that his ranger duties would also entail a law enforcement aspect. Havens trained at the academy for 20 weeks.

“When you come out of that, you go into field training,” Havens explained. “You’ll spend time across different parks in different regions with field training officers to gather different perspectives. There’s close to 100 objectives that have to be signed off on, while they’re with their field training officer.”

These days, Havens works as one of those field training officers and explained how some of these objectives are practical, like what to do in the case of a car crash. Other objectives deal with making sure officers adhere to the fourth and sixth amendments of the U.S. Constitution. There is also a section dedicated to communicable diseases and in light of current developments with COVID-19, Havens is led to believe that this section of study will likely be expanded in the future.

To staunch the spread of the coronavirus, the governor disallowed overnight stays in all state parks in Virginia.

“It was really odd to pull the cabin gate shut Friday, when typically, we’re ramping up and hiring folks for the summer season and all that has certainly changed,” said Havens. “It has been a change, and everybody has to absorb that change and as long as park visitors come out and practice the social distancing, the governor has stated he wants to try to leave us open. That way we can allow for those folks to come exercise and get a little bit of fresh air.”

Virus or no, as Assistant Manager for Claytor Lake State Park, Havens still has many responsibilities to tend to as he oversees the Chief Ranger of Maintenance and the Chief Ranger of Visitor Services for the park. They, in turn, oversee the other park rangers. In normal times, Havens oversees park concessions, the meeting facility and the gift shop but these duties have all been curtailed temporarily by the governor.

Havens says that hiring the 60 plus seasonal employees and making their schedules is one of the most challenging aspects of his job.

“Having lifeguards on duty, having concessions workers to cook the food and sell wristbands and just trying to get that whole schedule put together and ensure that if someone calls in, you got the backup plan to fall back on,” Havens recounted. “That’s probably the most challenging aspect of it.”

Havens is one of four park rangers who lives at CLSP. They work 10 hour shifts for four days each week, with each trading off to work on-call duty. These calls can occur anytime and can range from fixing a clogged toilet to arresting someone for being drunk and disorderly.

Brody has been married to his wife Amanda, also from Pulaski County, since 2003. She and their seven and 10-year-old sons live together in what many would consider an idyllic setting.

“It’s great scenery and great view but you come out and you’re automatically looking at things that need to be done or creating the work list,” said Brody. “It’s great for the kids because they have an outdoor playground right at their disposal but, like I said, Ol’ dad is more looking at things that need to be done.”

Does the Assistant Park Manager’s wife enjoy living in a park?

“She don’t get to see me very often in the summertime,” said Havens. “But absence makes the heart grow fonder, so they say. She understands my passion for the job and lets me go do what I need to and the times we do spend together we take advantage of it. She might give a different answer,” said Havens with a smile.

As one might expect from a park ranger, Brody Havens enjoys hunting and fishing with his family.

“I used to hunt more than I fish,” said Havens. “Now I fish more than I hunt. That’s what we do for fun. We go hiking. They enjoy the woods and being outside, so we occasionally take a trip and go somewhere local like McAfee’s Knob or the Cascades or just somewhere off the beaten path. I think the adventure of not being somewhere before what draws us to it.”

Despite working in the same place for close to two decades, Brody Havens is far from being jaded.

“The one thing I enjoy the most is that I never know what I’m going to do in today’s time,” said Havens. “You may be fixing a water line, you may be building something brand-new, you may be rerouting a trail, you may be working on a piece of heavy machinery, you may be cleaning up debris that’s floating in the water, so I mean it’s a vast variety of jobs that we do that is always subject to change. You can have the great plan to start the day and then the park dictates otherwise. You may have to change into another role and go do something else. That’s why I like it.”

The next step up for Brody Havens is Park Manager and one wonders if the opportunity to take that position came up for another Virginia State Park, would he take it?

“This is home,” said Havens. “I grew up here. My wife grew up here. Her parents and my parents are both close by. That would be uprooting quite a bit of the family just to move so … I can’t guarantee that I would say no at this time but the likelihood of me saying yes would be slim. I’m happy here.”

Can’t say as we blame him.

