NRCA alters emergency aid procedures

In keeping with procedures set forth to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, New River Community Action has revised its procedures for handling requests for emergency assistance.

NRCA asks those needing assistance to call their local office to make a request or complete intake interviews rather than visit the office. Pulaski County residents should call 980-5525.

Since temporary regulations established by the State Corporation Commission prevent the disconnection of utilities during the pandemic, Community Action is suspending assistance for utility bills indefinitely.

Food, diapers and baby formula are being distributed, but they are being distributed from the agency’s porches or in its parking lots.

Those who are homeless or in imminent danger of becoming homeless should call their local office to request assistance.

To reach NRCA offices in other counties call: 320-7460 in Radford; 382-6186 in Montgomery County; 745-2102 in Floyd County, and 921-2146 in Giles County.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2020.

