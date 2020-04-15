Northam extends business closures for two weeks to May 8

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday announced that he will extend Executive Order Fifty-Three for two weeks, through Friday, May 8, 2020.

Executive Order Fifty-Three, originally signed March 24, bans crowds of more than 10 people, closes recreation, entertainment and personal care businesses and limits restaurants to offering takeout and delivery services only.

“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”

Governor Northam’s Executive Order Fifty-Five, which directs Virginians to stay home unless they must leave for essential services, remains in effect until June 10.

For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

