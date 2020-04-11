New River Health District announces first case of COVID-19 in Floyd County

The New River Health District has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a resident of Floyd County. This is the county’s first official case of the illness. The patient is self-isolating at home. Health department staff are conducting a contact investigation, to identify those who had contact with the patient, assess their risk of potential exposure and provide medical and public health measures to protect individuals and the community. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be disclosed.

“Now that we are a month into this public health emergency, COVID-19 has spread to every health district, and nearly every corner of Virginia,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “Each one of us must do everything we can to limit the further spread of illness. We know the most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and practice effective individual precautions, especially for hygiene and distance. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, AND those you will be with tomorrow.”

To reduce the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home, especially when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For more information, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on April 11, 2020.

Comments

comments