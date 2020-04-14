New Middle School Tour

By WILLIAM PAINE

Several members of the Pulaski County school administration and two members of the Pulaski County School Board took time Thursday to visit the new Pulaski County Middle School, which is still under construction. Pulaski County Public School’s Director of Operations Jess Shull led the tour.

Though many businesses have shut down due to restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, construction of the new middle school continues at full speed, as these workers are considered essential.

Though progress on the building is evident, there is still much to be done before the middle school’s planned opening in September. According to Shull, barring any additional restrictions resulting from the coronavirus, he expects the school to open on schedule.

Tim Hurst, Chairman of the Pulaski County School Board, expressed his pleasure at seeing the progress made since his last visit several weeks before, as did school board member Beckie Cox. Both expressed optimism about opening the school immediately after Labor Day, as planned.

Also on the tour was Rebecah Smith, who now serves as Principal for Pulaski Middle School and Adam Joyce, who served as the Principal of Dublin and most recently Pulaski middle school. Joyce had been chosen to serve as the principal for the new Pulaski County Middle School, but recently announced that he had taken a position in the front office for the Galax City School System.

Rebecah Smith was subsequently chosen to act as the principal for the new Pulaski County Middle School.

“I knew this was gonna be bittersweet from the very beginning of the process,” said Joyce. “I’m thankful to Dr. Sears for inviting me here. I think his idea was to help me get an idea of what we were working on all these months. It’s finally taking shape and I’m able to put a visual with the blueprint we’ve been studying for so long. I’m just real appreciative for the opportunity to come and say goodbye sort of before it even opens. I just told Mrs. Smith it’s like the Taj Mahal of schools. It’s really, really nice, and I couldn’t be happier to know that the kids are going to have this building to work in and learn in. I just hope for the best for Pulaski County in this new school and I know it’ll be great.”

For her part, Rebecah Smith said she was looking forward to the new advantages afforded to students with the construction of the new building.

“Two gyms will make it possible to have more intramural sports,” said Smith. “We’ve already talked to our PE teachers about open rotations. We can be more creative.”

Smith also expressed her enthusiasm for new science and drama rooms, as well as the school auditorium, which can be divided into two separate spaces.

In addition, the new school will also be equipped with two “sensory rooms.”

“Sensory rooms have been around for a while for students with sensory needs,” Smith explained. “It’s going to be a calming area for some students who need a lot of sensory input. So we’ll have a trampoline for them to jump on or a swing. Those kind of things can actually help calm them down. For other students this would be just sort of a calming area with sounds or something to touch that will just help calm them so they can reset and just go back to class.”

Smith also expressed her appreciation that each grade level would have its own “wing” dedicated specifically to students in that grade. Especially since this school will have such a large student population.

As for her new role, Smith had this to say.

“I’m really excited. I started my career in middle school, I’m going to end it in middle school.”

