An Alabama man who led Virginia State Police on a chase on Interstate 81 Wednesday is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted capital murder of law enforcement officers.

Kenneth Roy Williams, 53, of Meridianville, Alabama, was arrested in Montgomery County, where his 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck was brought to a stop with the use of spike strips, said Trooper Cory McGlothlin.

The chase involving Williams started in Pulaski County when McGlothlin spotted the pickup truck in the vicinity of the 95-mile marker. The Secret Service had issued a BOL (be on the lookout) alert for Williams and his pickup truck in reference to Williams allegedly having made threats toward others from outside this area, according to the trooper.

McGlothlin said he fell in behind the truck after locating it and attempted to make a stop at the 99-mile marker. Although Williams stopped, he refused to comply with orders to get out of the truck or drop his keys outside the truck. After about 30 seconds, Williams allegedly sped away from the scene, heading northbound toward Montgomery County.

Additional officers joined in the chase, which reached speeds of 100 to 106 mph at times. As they approached mile marker 100.6, McGlothlin said, the officers attempted to stop the truck using a running roadblock in which the suspect vehicle is boxed in by law enforcement and gradually slowed to a stop. However, as the road block slowed to 45-50 mph, Williams allegedly swerved into the right left side of McGlothlin’s patrol car, forcing him off the road.

Williams also allegedly tried to hit a state trooper vehicle on the left side of the pickup truck. At that point, Salem Division of Virginia State Police dispatched to Montgomery County to set up spike sticks at the 114-mile marker.

McGlothlin said the spike sticks were successful in flattening the two left tires on the pickup, forcing it to a stop at mile marker 118. He said Williams complied with demands to get out of the truck, but refused other commands, so he was forced to the ground and placed under arrest. No weapons were involved and no one, including Williams, was injured in the process, the trooper said.

The two counts of attempted capital murder filed against Williams stemmed from Williams forcing McGlothlin’s patrol vehicle off the road and attempting to strike the other trooper’s vehicle.

McGlothlin said his vehicle sustained $3,000 to $5,000 in damage and the pickup truck received damage in a lessor amount. There were no passengers in the pickup truck.

In addition to the attempted capital murder charges, New River Valley Regional Jail records show Williams also is charged with two counts each of eluding police, obstruction of justice, reckless driving by endangering life or limb, and one count each of reckless driving by driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit, hit and run and vandalism.

Williams is being held without bond. A Sept. 1 preliminary hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

