Medical, food services receive funds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two agencies that provide medical and food services available to Pulaski County and other New River Valley residents are the first recipients of funding from a newly-established COVID-19 Impact Fund.

United Way of the New River Valley distributed $2,750 from the impact fund to Community Health Center of the New River Valley and $2,000 to Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread.

United Way of the NRV recently established the impact fund to support nonprofits providing services to individuals in areas impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund was created and is being maintained through donations.

Community Health Center, which has facilities in Christiansburg and Dublin, is a nonprofit organization that provides medical services for minor injuries and routine illnesses, thus freeing up emergency rooms for more critical issues, including persons with COVID-19. The health center treats the uninsured, as well as those insured through Medicaid, Medicare and private coverage.

Under normal conditions, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread provides daily meals in a dining room and through Meals on Wheels. During the pandemic, their funds will be used to provide over 100 meal boxes to clients. Meals are distributed to clients most vulnerable to coronavirus, who have been placed on in-house isolation. Requests for meals are taken by phone and boxes are delivered weekly by volunteers from Radford Sheriff’s Department.

“We want to thank United Way of the New River Valley for everything! We are extremely grateful for their support!” said Dora Butler, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread program manager.

To apply for impact funding, visit www.unitedwaynrv.org or email info@ unitedwaynrv.org. Donate to the fund at www.unitedwaynrv.org/covid-19.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2020.

