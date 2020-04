Maria Anna Spence

Maria Anna Spence, 86 of Pulaski, Va., died early Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, in Pulaski Health & Rehab Center.

She was born in Germany Feb. 12, 1934, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wesley Spence.

Surviving are daughters, Anita Dalton and Vera Spence; son, David Spence; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment are private.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2020.

Comments

comments