Man injured when fire destroys home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County man injured when fire destroyed his home Friday night has been released from the hospital.

Pulaski County Emergency Services Director Josh Tolbert said the Lyons Road resident was airlifted to Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns to his arms and throat. He has since been released from the hospital.

Newbern and Dublin fire departments responded to the residence at 7:23 p.m. Friday. Tolbert said the first units to arrive on the scene found the structure engulfed in flames and the injured male lying at the back of the residence.

The man indicated the house was in flames when his dog awakened him. He made it outside the back door, where his brother pulled him away from the heat of the burning structure. The brother, a Dublin firefighter and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, lives next door. He reported the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., but Tolbert said the residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway were total losses.

An online GoFundMe account set up by the homeowners’ son, says his mother and father lost everything they owned in the fire. As of Tuesday afternoon, the account was only $5 short of reaching its $1,000 goal.

The son indicates his mother, a nurse, was at work when the fire broke out. Tolbert said no one else was home. He did not know the status of the couple’s dog.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Newbern and Dublin firefighters were assisted by Fairlawn, Draper and Twin Community fire departments, Pulaski County Public Safety EMS and Fire Medic, Dublin Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Written by: Editor on April 1, 2020.

Comments

comments