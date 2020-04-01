Man accused of threatening store clerks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Henry County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening employees of West-End Deli in Radford.

Hoover Ray Meeks, 67, of Fieldale, was arrested without incident after allegedly fleeing the store, said city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of reckless driving.

Officers responded to the 2307 West Main St. store at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in response to a man threatening employees with a knife. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

Wilder said police were able to obtain descriptions of the suspect and vehicle. He was subsequently located and arrested.

