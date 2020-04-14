Local emergency assistance available

Whether an individual or family is having difficulty paying the mortgage or putting food on the table, New River Community Action has Emergency Assistance Programs that can help.

Community Action provides assistance to households with incomes of up to 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. For a family of four that’s $52,400 annually. Help is available for meeting the following basic needs: Rent and mortgage assistance of up to $700 per year, utility payment assistance of up to $500 per year and monthly assistance with food, household supplies, diapers and infant formula.

For more information on assistance available, call your local NRCA Emergency Assistance Program. In Pulaski, call 980-5525; Radford, 320-7460; Montgomery County, 382-6186 or 381-1561; Giles County, 921-2146, or Floyd County, 745-2102.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NRCA staff is providing assistance without person-to-person contact.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2020.

Comments

comments