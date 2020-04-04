Linville looking for a miracle

By DAVID GRAVELY

Many people in and around Pulaski County know Betty Linville. Most know her from a meeting at one church of another, while others may remember her from when she worked at one of the several jobs she has held during her lifetime. Those who know her remember her as a kind woman with a heart for helping others. Unfortunately, she is now in need of help herself.

“I’ve been dealing with health issues for decades,” Linville said. “I remember back in my early 20s it seemed like I was constantly dealing with something, but now everything has come together and my doctors have made some serious decisions concerning what I need in order to have an acceptable quality of life.”

What she is dealing with is known as Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). It is caused by a problem with the patient’s genes, causing cysts to grow inside the kidneys. These cysts make the kidneys much larger than they should be, damaging the tissue that the kidneys are made of. Eventually, PKD causes chronic kidney disease (CKD), which can lead to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). PKD causes about 2% of the cases of kidney failure in the United States each year.

There are two types of this disease. Autosomal Dominant PKD causes cysts only in the kidneys. It is often referred to as “Adult PKD” because people with this type may not notice any of the symptoms until they are between 30 and 50 years old. Autosomal Recessive PKD causes cysts to grow in both the kidneys and the liver. Autosomal recessive PKD is also referred to as infantile PKD because babies can show signs of the disease in the first few months of life, sometimes even before they are born.

Autosomal dominant PKD, which is the type Linville suffers from, is almost always inherited from a parent who also had it. In Betty’s case, it was her mother.

“I’ve been working with UVA Medical Center to see what we can do, and we are now at the point where they are recommending a kidney transplant as soon as possible,” she said. “My kidney function is down to 25% right now, but at its lowest it was only functioning at 16%. I’m going on the list for a transplant in August, but that waiting list is very long. They have recommended that I try to find a living donor to speed up the process.”

Those who get put on the waiting list for a kidney through the normal route, which involves an organ donor dying and a kidney becoming available, normally have to wait around four years. The wait can be even longer when the organs that are available aren’t a match.

Individuals with Blood Type O can only receive organs from other Type O donors. Those with Type A can accept donors with Type A or Type O. Type B patients can use Type B or Type O. Type AB patients can use either O, A, B or AB.

Betty Linville is Blood Type O, which narrows the list of potential donors to just Type O.

To be a living donor, patients must have a compatible blood type, be willing to donate and be in excellent health both physically and psychologically. They should be between the ages of 18 and 70 and must be able to pass a medical and psychological evaluation. You cannot be a donor if you have a history of blood in the urine, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney stones, liver disease or recurrent urinary tract infections. Some past surgeries can also exclude a potential donor. Those with a body mass index of 35 or greater are also disqualified.

Normally, living donors include parents, children, siblings, distant relatives and adoptive relatives. In-laws, friends and co-workers with a compatible blood type can also be donors, as long as they qualify.

For those who may be interested, the transplant program pays for the cost of the evaluation and the recipient’s insurance covers the cost of the surgery to harvest the organ, the hospital stay and the immediate postoperative care.

Betty Linville hopes to officially be put on the donor list as quickly as possible, in the event that she can’t find a living donor, but time is becoming more important with each passing day. Her kidneys are going downhill each day. Obviously, the current situation with the coronavirus has not been something that helps speed up anything.

“I got another letter from UVA this week,” she said. “They are asking me to do anything I can to find a living donor as soon as possible. I know what that means. I can read between the lines. They are very concerned.”

While Betty is willing to do whatever she can to help the doctors help her, she also has a peace about the situation.

“I’ve always had one verse come to mind when I start feeling down and wondering why I’ve had to go through all of this,” she said. “Proverbs 3:5 says ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.’ I may not understand why I’ve had to go through this, but I have the peace of knowing that God loves me and will eventually heal me, one way or the other. I want to be here and I want to be a blessing to my family, friends and community, but knowing Jesus as my savior takes some of the fear away.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a living donor is encouraged to contact Lisa Williams, Lead Living Donor Transplant Coordinator at UVAHealth, at 434-297-7790 and reference Guida W. Linville.

