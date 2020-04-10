LewisGale Hospitals take steps to protect employees

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

LewisGale Health System, as part of the HCA Healthcare system, recently announced a Pandemic Pay Continuation Policy to protect the financial security of front line health givers in their hospital system.

As is the case for most hospitals in the country, LewisGale Hospitals have experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volumes due to preparations necessitated by the COVID-19 virus. This has led to a significant reduction in hours for hospital staff.

As part of the Pandemic Pay Continuation Policy, LewisGale Regional Health Systems will attempt to redeploy staff with reduced hours who work in clinical positions, so they can keep working. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70% pay for up to seven weeks.

In addition, those working in hospitals who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, will be given 100% of their pay regardless of where their exposure occurred. Each of LewisGale’s health care facilities will provide scrub laundering for those who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent them from carrying the virus home on their clothing.

LewisGale hospitals are also working with hotel chains to provide free housing to caregivers of COVID-19 patients, who prefer not to go home and potentially expose loved ones after their shift.

“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” said Lance Jones, LewisGale Market President. “We sincerely appreciate all our colleagues are doing and want them to know that we will care like family, and stand with them.”

Officials at HCA Healthcare also announced that the senior leadership in their organization will take a 30% pay cut until the pandemic passes. HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate the entirety of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund. Similarly, HCA Healthcare’s Board of Directors have waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2020.

Comments

comments