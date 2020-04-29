Late tax filers get automatic extension

If you haven’t filed your Virginia individual income taxes yet and don’t have time to do so by this Friday’s May 1 deadline, don’t panic — there’s still time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late filers receive an automatic extension this year. There’s no need to file additional paperwork to qualify for this extension, so most filers have six months, or until Nov. 2, to complete their paperwork.

However, if you owe taxes for the 2019 taxable year that were due between April 1 and June 1 of this year they are now due by June 1. In order to avoid penalties on these payments, at least 90% of the total due must be paid on or before the June 1 deadline. Any outstanding balance left unpaid after June 1 will accrue interest until the date of payment.

Payments can be made by multiple means: online, directly from a bank account, by check or money order and by credit or debit card. Credit and debit card payments incur an additional fee.

Of course, if you’re due a refund, Virginia Department of Taxation hopes most will file early and file electronically.

“Filing electronically is the safest and most efficient way to file your return,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Also, the fastest way to get your refund, if you have one coming, is to request it via direct deposit.”

To check the status of a refund, call 804-367-2486 or visit the Virginia Tax website, tax.virginia.gov, and complete the Where’s My Refund application.

For additional questions, call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031 or the Business Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8037.

