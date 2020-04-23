Kathern Sue Meredith Hamblin

Nov. 5, 1962-April 22, 2020

Kathern Sue Meredith Hamblin, 57, passed away at her home in Pulaski, Va., Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was employed with food service at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Annie Meredith, and husband, Toby Eugene Hamblin.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Charles Cales; son, Jeff Meredith; four grandchildren, and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family would like to thank her co-workers, as well as many other friends around the New River Valley.

Services will be private.

The Hamblin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2020.

Comments

comments