Jobless claims may have peaked April 4

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Although unemployment insurance claims remained at near record levels in Virginia during the week ending April 18, a nearly 21% decrease from the week before suggests filings may have peaked during the week ending April 4, according to Virginia Employment Commission.

With 82,729 seasonally unadjusted initial claims filed during the week ending April 18, the five-week total now stands at 493,501 in Virginia. VEC says that figure is greater than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions.

In fact, VEC described the current filing levels as “stratospheric” when compared with historic trends.

While initials unemployment claims for the week ending April 18 were down by 21,890, VEC says continuing weekly claims, 297,993, increased by a quarter over the previous week. There were also nearly 280,000 more continuing weekly claims than were filed during a comparable week in 2019.

Food preparation and serving occupations continue to be the occupations most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, these jobs were a smaller percentage of unemployment insurance claims with a higher percentage of filings from those employed in manufacturing, logistics and management jobs, among others. Although unemployment claims have broadened to impact those in other occupations (including sales, administrative and health care), food service jobs grew slightly as a share of filings in recent weeks,” VEC states.

Nationwide, seasonally adjusted initial claims during the week ending April 18 decreased by 810,000 from the prior week, to 4.43 million filed. All but seven states showed decreases during the most recent week. They were Florida, Connecticut, West Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, Kansas and Alaska.

Virginia had the 15th largest decline in initial claims in the nation.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2020.

