Hot rodding around town

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Just before the governor banned all nonessential travel to halt the spread of the coronavirus, some citizens of Pulaski County were making hay while the sun shined … or driving around in their Hot Rod Model T.

“It’s a replica of a 1925 Model T,” said Mark Smith, the man behind the steering wheel. “I thought, well, it’s gonna be raining for the next week or so hey, why not take advantage of this warm weather?”

A couple of years back, Smith traded a four wheeler for his modified Model T.

“It had a motor, a transmission, two lights, four wheels and tires and that was it,” said Smith. “I got it running and got it going. I did everything except make the top and I didn’t paint it.”

Model T’s originally came with a four-cylinder motor that cranked out 40 horsepower. Smith replaced the motor with a small block V8.

“It has a little bit of a cam in it so it thumps and shakes and carries on but still, it’s really dependable,” said Smith. “If I want to go to Florida, I can just hop in it and go.”

Granted, it’s not great in heavy rain and the gas tank only holds about 10 gallons, so for longer trips Mark and his wife Donna will more likely haul their T in a trailer.

“My wife loves it, so that’s a plus,” said Mark Smith. “I get a lot of looks. The younger generation don’t know what it is and they give me the thumbs-up and stuff like that, so it’s pretty cool. My wife says she feels like she’s in a parade because everybody waves at her and she don’t miss no one. She waves back at everyone who waves at her.”

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2020.

