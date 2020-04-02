Hold on court proceedings extended

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It will now be at least late April before Virginia courts resume normal scheduling.

Virginia Supreme Court has extended until April 26 a judicial emergency that initially brought most nonessential and nonemergency court proceedings to a halt through April 6. Gov. Ralph Northam requested the judicial emergency declaration in mid-March in response to the nationwide outbreak of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

The emergency affects all Virginia district and circuit courts, including those in Pulaski County, and is intended to “protect the health and safety of court employees, litigants, judges and the general public.” Public access to the courthouse also is being limited, so those having business there are required to call ahead or complete their transactions online or via telephone, if possible.

Unless a continuance affects a defendant’s right to speedy trial, most court cases are being postponed. Exceptions include emergency matters such as quarantine or isolation issues, arraignments of defendants, bail hearings, cases involving protective orders, child custody or protection, and civil commitment hearings.

