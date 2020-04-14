Health center to receive over $600K

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Community Health Center of the New River Valley is among 26 Virginia health centers to receive funding through the federal coronavirus relief package approved in March.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing $619,490 to the Christiansburg health center, which operates a clinic in Dublin and Pearisburg. The organization formerly operated under the name Free Clinic of the New River Valley.

The funding is among $4.8 million awarded to health clinics throughout the Ninth Congressional District to help with the fight against COVID-19, Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th) announced Wednesday.

“Many Ninth District residents rely on community health centers, and the coronavirus outbreak makes continued support for them more important than ever,” Griffith said. “The $4,848,350 awarded by HHS to our community health centers will be money well spent. These funds will support coronavirus testing and treatment as well as maintaining capacity and staffing.”

Under its classification as a nonprofit health care center, Community Health Center of the NRV, is able to not only serve uninsured individuals, but also those who are insured with Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance. It provides medical, gynecological, dental, behavioral health and medication assistance services to all ages.

According to U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), HHS is providing $21.3 million to Virginia health centers as part of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators said, “This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during this crisis. We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go toward supporting Virginia health centers, and we will keep working to ensure that health centers in the Commonwealth receive the help they need during this challenging time.”

