He built it and they came: The Morris’s middle school baseball dreams

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

“One thing we’re hoping is that after all this craziness we’re going through, this can be back up and running” said Brayden Morris, Head Coach of the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Team. “That way, kids will have a place to come whenever all this is done and they’re ready to play ball again.”

The day The Southwest Times came to visit the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association (PCMSBA) building, Brayden Morris had just helped his father, Randall Morris, load water soaked debris from the interior onto a trailer bound for the dump.

The two days before, a flash flood had submerged several downtown Pulaski businesses in up to two feet of water. Located only a few feet from Peak Creek at the east end of 1st Street in Pulaski, the PCMSBA building was one of the most severely affected by the flooding.

Randall Morris, President of the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association, estimates the damage from this week’s flooding, to be between 10 and $15 thousand. He had already removed several yards of ruined artificial turf, as well as waterlogged wall pads, furniture and various baseball equipment. At least one of the facility’s two pitching machines is also kaput.

The PCMSBA is a baseball training facility, which allows ballplayers of all ages to practice their pitching, batting and fielding skills. Not only do members of the Pulaski County Middle School Cougar baseball team hone their skills at the PCMSBA building, but recreation and travel baseball teams also use the facility. In addition, the New River Community College baseball team and the Pulaski County High School softball team use the building to train.

“It’s a good thing to have a place like this to come, hit, throw and field and still be able to do team activities because obviously in the wintertime, you can’t do that kind of stuff around here,” said Brayden Morris.

“And not have to pay for it,” added his father Randall Morris.

“There’s lots of kids that have the door code that come and go as they please,” said Braydon. “It’s an honor system, where they just lock up when they go. We just want to promote kids being able to have a place to come.”

Obviously, both Randall Morris and his son Brayden are very fond of the sport of baseball. Randall played in school but was more into wrestling. It was a little different for Brayden.

“I played on teams starting when I was five years old and pretty much had a bat and ball in my hands from the day I could walk,” said Brayden.

As a youngster, Brayden played travel baseball but when he entered the sixth grade in 2004, there was no baseball team officially associated with either of Pulaski County’s middle schools.

In 2005, Randall Morris, whose day job is a painting contractor, teamed up with attorney Mike Barbour to form the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association. Barbour handled the legalities, while Morris went on to be the baseball team’s head coach, a role he continued to fill for another 10 years.

“We started it to see better competition at the school level,” said Randall Morris. “All the schools around us had school teams … we didn’t. We always had at least 30 kids come out every year between the two schools. There were probably never enough kids from one school to have a middle school team. Some years it was a majority of kids from Dublin and the next year it would be a majority from Pulaski.”

Since its inception, the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball team has averaged about 35 games every year, often playing against teams that were school sanctioned … and they’ve done pretty well. According to Randall Morris, over the 15-year existence of the program, the PCMS Cougar baseball team has a record of 486 wins and 109 losses.

People consider baseball to be a summer sport and, of course, it is but the season starts early for high schoolers and it’s not uncommon to see snow at the season’s start. Practice for the spring semester often begins in January. It is for this reason that indoor training facilities are key to fielding a winning team.

For a time, the team was able to use the old Renfro building in Pulaski, but a paying business eventually rented the space and the team had to move. A second space was found but soon after the team moved their gear inside, that space too was rented to a company coming into the area.

“We looked at several vacant buildings in the town and the county to try to get a place to set up and they were all ranging from $1500 to $3000 a month,” said Randall Morris. “We just couldn’t do it.”

After searching potential spaces in the county, Randall Morris drove to the end of 1st Street to find an empty warehouse.

“The building happened to be open and I opened the door and looked in and I was like, ‘Man, this will work. Gonna take some work, but this will work,’” said Randall.

Even so, the building belonged to someone else and that person was (and is) Evelyne Aust of Aust Enterprises. Sensing an opportunity Randall approached Mrs. Aust.

“I told her what we were wanting to do for the county and the town children and she never hesitated,” said Randall. “It was never ‘I’ll have to think about it’ or ‘We’ll see,’ it was ‘Let’s help the kids.’”

With the help of monetary donations from individuals and businesses in the community, as well as plenty of volunteer labor, Randall Morris spent the last half of 2015 preparing the space to be a baseball training facility.

In January 2016, the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association Building officially opened and has been serving its purpose ever since … until the flood earlier this week, that is.

Of course, even before Monday’s weather, the baseball season had been canceled due to the coronavirus. This meant the cancellation of the PCMSBA’s annual baseball jamboree, which brought in 35 travel teams to compete in their tournament last year. This jamboree is PCMSBA’s main way of raising money for the year, garnering between 4 and $5 thousand annually for the organization. Any other fees collected by travel teams go back into the building to pay the taxes and the power bills.

“This year we don’t have the jamboree, but to make matters worse, we lost all of this,” said Randall Morris as he looked around the interior of the building. “We do have some money in the bank. Our plan was to give the equipment and stuff to the new school. The money we had in the bank was going to be used to build a building at the new school with storage for baseball and softball equipment and a garage door in the middle because we’ve got a field machine we were going to donate to the school. And right now, about the only thing we got to donate to them is a field machine … and these two nets.”

Randall told me this as we three were standing in the nearly gutted warehouse. The furniture had all been ruined by the flood.

“We had a doubleheader scheduled for today,” Randall said to Brayden.

“Sure did,” said Brayden.

“We can say we’ve had some really good teams,” said Randall. “We had a 33 and 1 team. Last year we were 35 and 4. This year for the first time in 15 years we had an undefeated team. Two and 0. We got to play two games before they called the season off.”

Brayden Morris graduated from PCHS in 2012 and went on to attend Brevard College in North Carolina, where he played catcher on their baseball team.

After graduating with a degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Business Administration, Brayden came back to Pulaski and took over coaching duties for the Pulaski County Middle School Cougar baseball team.

When asked how he came to be a catcher, Braydon said, “Catching keeps you in the game and there’s so much more that goes into catching than just catching and throwing back to the pitcher. You have a special relationship with every pitcher on your staff.”

What about when the catcher keeps shaking the pitcher off when he wants to throw a fastball?

“The pitcher knows what he wants to throw but sometimes the catcher knows what they need to throw,” said Brayden. “Sometimes pitchers shake you off and they find out the hard way.”

Still, there’s no hard feelings.

“My college roommate was a pitcher and I was the catcher and we’re best friends still to this day,” said Brayden.

That may be so, but these days Brayden’s father Randall may be his closest friend and ally. After all, they have a lot of work to do if the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association is to again serve the baseballers of Pulaski County.

Beyond the building, Brayden, who currently works in maintenance in the Pulaski County Recreation Department, would like to continue coaching and he is most definitely not opposed to coaching the new combined Pulaski County Middle School baseball team.

“I really hadn’t given it that much thought because I thought we’d still be playing baseball, so that hadn’t really crossed my mind,” said Brayden. “But if it worked out that way, I would like that. I want to coach.”

Whatever the future holds, both Brayden and Randall are dedicated to reopening the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association training center but they’re going to need some help.

To donate to their nonprofit organization, go to gofundme.com/cougar-pride or just drop by the PCMSBA building at the end of First Street as there is still much to do.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2020.

