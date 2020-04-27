HBA holding LEGO contest for youth

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Youth ages 3-17 are invited to put their LEGO building skills to work in a LEGO Home Building Contest sponsored by New River Valley Home Builder Association.

The contest is being held to give youth something to do during the COVID-19 public health emergency and to add a little technical education to their home schooling.

Participants are asked to use LEGOs to build their best original house. Kits cannot be used. Once the house is completed, take photos of it from several angles and send them to NRVHBA through Facebook direct message or email to info@nrvhba.com.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 1. Photos should be accompanied by the first name and age of the child who built the house. Be sure to point out any special features the house might have.

Submissions will be judged in age categories determined by the number of entries. NRVHBA “experts” will select the winners.

Winners receive a $25 gift certificate to a New River Valley business and their entries will be displayed on the home builders association Facebook page.

