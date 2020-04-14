Harold Monroe Kidd

Harold Monroe Kidd, age 81, of Pulaski, Va., died early Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 7, 1938, and was the son of the late Olivia Elswick Kidd and Harold Everett Kidd. He was retired from Jefferson Mills with over 20 years of service. Harold then began his truck driving career, which he enjoyed up until his retirement.

Early on, he was a volunteer for New River Valley Emergency Squad in the 1980’s. His son, H.M., followed his father’s interest and is winding down a career with R.E.M.S.I. in Pulaski County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepchildren, Mary Draper and Debbie Donez. He is survived by his loving wife: Frances Ellen Rogers Kidd of Pulaski, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, H.M. and Tammy Kidd of Pulaski, Va.: step children, James Malone of West Virginia, Michael Malone and his wife Karen of Pulaski, Va., Jerry Mullins of Draper, Va. and Brenda Gray and her husband Kelby of Pulask; a brother, James Kidd and his wife Marta of Florida; sisters, Ann Simpson and her husband Skip of Florida, and Kitty Talbert of Florida, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and life-long friends.

Due to current restrictions, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is being held at a future date and time. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “WOW! What a ride!”

– Hunter S. Thompson

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2020.

