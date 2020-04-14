Halt on utility disconnections extended

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Corporation Commission-regulated utility companies are now prohibited from disconnecting service to Virginians until the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended.

Due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring asked SCC in mid-March to order utility companies it regulates to freeze service disconnection and suspend late fees charges. Thursday, the order was extended until June 10, which is the current expiration date for the public health emergency.

The June date could change if the coronavirus is continuing to spread among the population at that time.

“I asked the SCC to extend their freeze on disconnections and suspend late fees because we are still in the middle of an emergency and it is incredibly important that all Virginians have access to electricity, gas and water when we are asking them to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID19,” Herring said. “No one should have to worry about having their utilities disconnected during this time of uncertainty, especially those Virginians who work hourly jobs and are more likely to be impacted by social distancing and business closures.”

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2020.

Comments

comments