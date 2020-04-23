Grants available to Keep Virginia Beautiful

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It may be a while before groups can join together to complete community beautification projects; but Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) wants to make sure projects are financially sound when they can proceed.

KVB is accepting applications until April 30 for its annual “30 Grants in Thirty Days” program. The initiative awards a $500 or $1,000 grant to an approved applicant each day during June.

Schools, parks, communities, government and nonprofit entities and other organizations are welcome to apply for projects falling into one of four categories:

Community Beautification – Projects or programs that beautify, clean and benefit a community. Funding supports community gardens, restoring vacant lots, graffiti abatement, revitalization and projects that bring people together.

Cigarette Litter Prevention – Projects that include public education and awareness of the issue of cigarette litter, installation of ash receptacles at transition points (such as entrances to public buildings) and/or distributing pocket or portable ashtrays to adult smokers.

Litter Prevention – Programs reducing litter through educational outreach material, waste reduction and cleanup events. The purpose of these grants is to support sustainable prevention and a measurable reduction of litter in Virginia.

Recycling – Implementation or expansion of programs that reduce waste and increase recycling in Virginia. Funding supports educational outreach materials, receptacles and recycling events.

Past local “30 in 30” grant recipients include Friends of Peak Creek and New River Resource Authority. Local Bags to Benches bag-recycling containers were purchased with funds from the KVB grants.

Founded in 2011, “30 in 30” has awarded over $230,000 to 290 projects since its inception. The grants are made available in conjunction with KVB partners Altria and Coca-Cola.

