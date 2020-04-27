Gatewood Park open … with stipulations

Though Pulaski County and town Parks are currently closed to the public due to precautions adopted to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gatewood Park is currently open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are stipulations, however.

Picnicking is not allowed, the store is not open and there are no boat rentals. Individuals can bring their own boats and launch them but there is a self-service $5 fee. Power boats are OK to launch as long as they have electric motors only. No gasoline engines are allowed on the lake.

Recreational Vehicle camping is also allowed, as long as the RV has a self-contained toilet. Restrooms at Gatewood are closed. As per state guidelines, RV campers must reserve at least two weeks of camping time to be eligible to camp and all camping reservations must be made online at www.gatewoodpark.com.

Visitors to Gatewood Park are invited to hike, fish and enjoy the outdoors at the Town of Pulaski’s reservoir.

