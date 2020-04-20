Flood damage will exceed $300,000

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When all is said and done, damage from Monday’s flooding will top $300,000 countywide and will have impacted at least 46 residential and commercial structures, according to local officials.

However, it’s unlikely there will be any state or federal grant funds available for those who had damage. Commercial loans may eventually be available through the Small Business Administration, but when it comes to residential damage, unless the property has flood insurance coverage, repairs or reconstruction will most likely be handled through charity organizations.

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said a representative of Virginia Department of Emergency Management visited the town and county Tuesday to do a quick assessment to see if thresholds for state or federal assistance have been met. First, though, a state of emergency would have to be declared at the Commonwealth or federal level.

Continue Reading

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2020.

Comments

comments