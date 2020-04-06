First responders to begin protocols to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks when responding

Pulaski County is taking precautionary measures in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Police, fire and rescue personnel have been strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when responding to calls and interacting with the public.

This practice will not affect how public safety personnel respond or operate. All police, fire and rescue agencies in Pulaski County and the Towns of Pulaski and Dublin will continue to respond to calls but will be implementing this added precaution to help ensure the safety of the first responders and the public.

“Our first responders are on the frontlines of this public health crisis 24-7, and it is critically important that we help ensure their safety so they can effectively continue to ensure ours,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “These brave men and women answer calls that place them at a higher risk of potential exposure, so we are providing them with the proper equipment and encouraging its use to protect each of them, the public and our systems of care from possible coronavirus spread.”

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones)

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your interior elbow

Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, eyes or face

Practicing ‘social distancing’ and avoid shaking hands

Remaining at home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick

Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances.

Should you feel ill, please follow the guidelines outlined below:

(Symptoms of coronavirus – http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html)

Call your health care provider or your local health dept. – (do not go to the emergency room).

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at: (540) 267-8240 – Mon. through Friday, from 8 a.m. -to- 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 8 a.m. -to- noon; Sunday, from noon -to- 4 p.m.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at: 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 2-1-1 Virginia

For updates on the coronavirus visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ or www.pulaskicounty.org/

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2020.

Comments

comments