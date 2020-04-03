First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County

Virginia Department of Health Confirms First COVID-19 Infection in the County

(Pulaski, Virginia) – The New River Health District confirmed today the first case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County, Virginia. The patient is a male in his 50s, lives within the County, and likely became infected during travel. He has been appropriately self-isolating and has had limited exposure to the general public. To be respectful and to protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be provided at this time.

As a result of this news, we as a community have the responsibility to take further steps to inhibit the spread of the virus. The most effective defense is to limit your potential exposure. Citizens of Pulaski County are reminded to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice good hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, cough etiquette, and social distancing when grocery shopping, fueling your vehicle, exercising, visiting medical facilities, and completing any other essential tasks.

“We were fortunate to have gone this long without a confirmed case within the County, and we expected at some point we were going to have some of our very own contending with the virus,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “We ask our citizens to continue to be mindful and take the necessary precautions to help keep themselves and those they love safe and healthy during this increased time of risk. I also ask that we lift up this individual as well as our community in prayer and we all wish the patient a swift and full recovery.”

The New River Health District Officials have done an exceptional job preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. State and local authorities will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and in the future will continue to provide up-to-date and reliable information on both the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/) and the Pulaski County, VA (www.pulaskicounty.org/) websites. IMPORTANT: For all future COVID-19 local case confirmations, visit the VDH website dashboard, which is updated daily at 9 a.m.

