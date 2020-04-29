‘Everybody’s the graduation speaker’ in Va.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

There’s a good chance most, if not all, of Virginia’s Class of 2020 will miss out on an official high school graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t be the graduation speaker.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has launched a video contest inviting members of Virginia’s Classes of 2020 to record an original speech they would like to share with their classmates.

Kaine will review the submissions and choose which speeches he will share on his Facebook page and website during the months of May and June.

“One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker,” the senator said.

Speeches should be no longer than 10 minutes. They can be submitted via email to gradspeech@kain.senate.gov.

“I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about,” Kaine added.

