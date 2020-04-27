Elective surgeries on hold another week

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Although Virginia Hospital and Health Association (VHHA) requested a ban on elective surgeries be lifted Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam decided to extend it one more week — through May 1.

According to Northam’s office, the ban on elective surgeries will continue while Northam and Virginia health officials join hospitals and other medical facilities in evaluating the availability of personal protective equipment and how to safely ease restrictions on such procedures.

“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our front-line medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”

However, VHHA says the ban has accomplished its purpose of preserving PPE and freeing bed space for COVID-19 patients, so there is no need for an extension.

“Any extension would prevent patients with chronic conditions, and those with immediate medical needs, from receiving timely surgical care, which could have negative implications for their health,” VHHA states in a letter to Northam. “At this point, it is estimated that 15,000 inpatient and outpatient medical procedures are being deferred each week in Virginia as a result of the existing order.

“In addition to impacting patients, any potential continuation of the order also impacts health care providers and employees who have been furloughed during the pandemic,” the organization contends.

As of Thursday, VHHA reported Virginia hospitals were treating 1,379 COVID-19 patients. There were 5,327 beds available in hospitals across the Commonwealth, and 2,264 ventilators available.

“Virginia hospitals and health systems have the capacity to meet the medical treatment needs of patients who need procedures that have been postponed due to the pandemic while also maintaining a high level of care for COVID-19 patients,” VHHA’s letter states.

Northam points out, however, the ban doesn’t apply to procedures in which a delay in surgery would cause harm.

“Hospitals continue to treat emergency patients and perform essential surgeries, and Virginians should feel safe going to hospitals if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a heart attack,” Northam said.

Northam, Thursday, also extended an executive order closing Virginia’s 75 DMV offices and mobile units through July 31. Virginians needing to renew driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations can do so online.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2020.

Comments

comments