Education key in COVID-19 directives

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When it comes to enforcing Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local law enforcement agencies are in agreement that education is a key factor.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche says there are “many different moving parts” to Executive Orders (EO) 53 and 55 than just instructing Virginians to stay at home, but his officers are stressing advisories and education so “hopefully, there won’t be any need for an official action.”

According to Virginia State Police, Northam directed state and local law enforcement to initially address violations of the EOs with education and warnings. However, persistent violations by individuals or businesses can lead to a Class 1 misdemeanor charge, carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

“This is an exceptional situation where everyone is literally their brother’s keeper,” Roche said. “Everyone recognizes that the preventive measures that have been publicized and the additional ones that are sure to follow, are necessary and required to further the health of our community and to mitigate the spread of this disease. This realization is in the public consciousness.

“However, if someone is considering being selfish in their behavior, which by definition threatens the health and safety of other community members,” legal action may be necessary, Roche said. In that case, he reminded potential violators, “the offending party should consider that the judge or jury that hears that case will probably have no sympathy for any excuses offered and will provide an appropriate significant penalty.”

At Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Major Daniel Johnson said deputies also are “educating more than anything else.” He noted that is “the key to making this successful and have it work as it should.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Johnson said the sheriff’s office has had no issues with compliance.

“I think we as a community can all take credit for this in some way. I think early on, from our president to our county government, there has been a clear message and it is continually reinforced,” he added.

Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert was in agreement with his colleagues’ summation of the matter. “We are still in touch with our citizens, clergy and businesses to discuss their questions and concerns,” he said.

Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said state troopers “have been and will continue to assess Virginia EO violations on a case-by-case basis.”

She noted, “Virginia State Police encourages all Virginians to adhere to Virginia Governor Northam’s directives and do their part by staying home in order to best mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 within the Commonwealth. State troopers, for their personal protection and for the safety of the public, are minimizing their direct contact with the public.”

Geller said all of the department’s recruitment, public presentation and training events, as well as any ceremonies, have been postponed through June 10 — the last day EO 55 is in effect.

So, what exactly do the EOs require of Virginia citizens and businesses? Geller summarized the directives:

All public and private in-person, indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited, with the exception of the operation of businesses not required to close under EO 53 and the gathering of family members living in the same residence;

All dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets must be closed;

Any nonexempt brick and mortar retail business that cannot limit in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment and meet proper social distancing requirements (six feet between each person) must close.

Closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses;

Closure of public beaches for all activity, except exercising and fishing;

Cancellation of in-person classes and instruction at institutions of higher education;

Cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately-owned campgrounds.

Geller said the Eos DO NOT:

Require an individual to carry documentation related to one’s purpose of travel;

Close Virginia roads or interstates to Virginia residents;

Restrict non-Virginia residents from traveling into and/or through Virginia;

Prevent Virginians from traveling out of the state. However, she said Virginians traveling out-of-state should check for travel restrictions in other states in advance of leaving Virginia. Also, Northam advises Virginians returning from out-of-state and/or international travel to self-quarantine for at least 14 days to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

“State police is required to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth and will continue to have a visible presence within our communities and on the roads for the safety of those living, working and traveling in Virginia.,” Geller said.

She points out Virginia law requires law enforcement to have reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle, so state police “will not be making random traffic stops on vehicles, nor conducting checkpoints to determine if a driver is traveling for a permissible reason, as granted by EO 53 and EO 55.”

Additional questions regarding the executive orders may be addressed at www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/faq.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2020.

