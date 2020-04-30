Dublin Lions announce Flea Market cancellation

In a message from the Dublin Lions Club, it was announced Thursday that the annual Pulaski County Flea Market would not take place this year. Below is the entire message.

“The Dublin Lions would like to inform the community and other stakeholders that due to restrictions surrounding COVID‐19, they will cancel the Pulaski County Flea Market scheduled for June 6‐7, 2020. We regret the cancellation, as this event has run continuously in June and September since 1974; however we plan to be back as usual for our September 19‐20, 2020 event. All vendors that have registered will automatically be transferred to the September 19‐20, 2020 event; no action is required. If a vendor has any questions, please email event coordinator Andy Hullender at info@pulaskicountyfleamarket.com or call 540.674.2754 ext. 2 and leave a message. If you are visitor whom is saddened that you will be unable to bite into a delicious Lion Dog, the club will be hosting a social‐distancing friendly Lion Dog Drive Thru on June 6th between 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Lions Club Clubhouse across from Dublin Elementary. Diners will consist of two Lion Dogs, a bag of chips and a canned soda for $5. Pre‐orders will be available online at dublinlions.org. Follow the Dublin Lions or Pulaski County Flea Market on social media or check out dublinlions.org or pulaskicountyfleamarket.com to stay up to date.”

Written by: Editor on April 30, 2020.

