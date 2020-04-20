Drop-off site created for flood debris

Pulaski and Pulaski County Public Service Authority are joining forces to establish a drop-off site in Pulaski for debris from Sunday night and Monday morning’s flood.

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said roll-off dumpsters are being placed in the parking lot behind Pulaski Fire Department, at the corner of Randolph Avenue and First Street NW, for citizens to use when discarding flood-related construction-type debris.

Utt said downed trees and brush should be taken to the site behind Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on East Main Street rather than being placed in the roll-off containers.

Citizens who do not have an ability to transport an item to one of the drop-off areas should move it to the edge of their street and call the PSA office at 674-8720, to schedule pickup.

“We hope this service will provide an opportunity for citizens to remove this debris at a minimum inconvenience to themselves,” states a press release from the town.

It added, “We want to extend our gratitude to the Pulaski Fire Department, Public Works Department and the Pulaski Police Department for assisting our citizens in a very timely fashion throughout this emergency. They have worked diligently to ensure that any disruption brought about by flooding was resolved quickly.”

Questions regarding the debris drop-off site should be directed to Utt at 994-8696.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2020.

