Domestic incident becomes death probe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — An alleged domestic incident that left a subject unresponsive early Friday is now a death investigation, according to Radford City Police Department.

According to a press release from police department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, the unresponsive subject was a juvenile. Although the age and sex of the subject was not released by police, social media posts have indicated it was a 2-year-old female.

Wilder said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Andrew Johnathan Byrd, 33, of Radford is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail as a result of Friday’s investigation. He was charged with abduction, strangulation and domestic assault and battery. As of Tuesday afternoon there had been no changes in his charges.

According to Wilder, police and emergency medical services responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the 100 block of Ninth Street at 2:12 a.m. Friday. Their investigation determined a domestic incident involving a weapon occurred, but no further details were released.

Byrd is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on one count each of abduction, strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2020.

Comments

comments