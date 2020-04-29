Domestic call leads to felony charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A domestic violence call has led to the arrest of a Pulaski man on three felony charges.

Pulaski Police Department responded around 2:57 a.m. Friday to a report of domestic violence at Evergreen Place, off Peppers Ferry Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined a person at the scene had been physically assaulted, Capt. Andy Anderson said. The officers also detected an odor of lighter fluid in the apartment.

After speaking with the alleged victim, authorities obtained warrants for the arrest of 34-year-old Denver Londell Saunders, who had fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival on the scene, according to police.

Anderson said Saunders was taken into custody Saturday after surrendering himself to authorities. He is charged with one felony count each of kidnapping, attempted arson and gross/wanton/reckless care of a child, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault.

Saunders is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

