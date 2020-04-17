Daily COVID-19 update: Pulaski jumps to 8 cases overnight

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

With results from the Tuesday drive-thru clinic and other testing continuing to come in, Pulaski County moved to eight cases of the COVID-19 virus Friday morning.

Counties who have shown no increase include Floyd with one, Carroll with three, Giles with four and Franklin County remains at 15 cases. Roanoke City remains at 24 cases.

Patrick, Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

Montgomery County now reports 40 cases. Wythe County now reports eight cases. Roanoke County now reports 20 cases. The City of Salem now has six cases.

There have now been 48,997 people tested in the state and 7,491 cases reported. Of those, 1,221 have required hospitalization. There have now been 231 deaths reported, an increase of 23 since Thursday morning’s report.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Information on when and where for those who do require testing will be provided by the New River Health District.

Written by: Editor on April 17, 2020.

Comments

comments